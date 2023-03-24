The Chamber Celebrates Business Connections at Annual Meeting

CONCORD The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus recently hosted a sold-out Annual Meeting at Great Wolf Lodge with more than 370 members and guests attending. The theme, Connecting Cabarrus, reflected on the many connections chamber members make to grow a stronger, thriving business community.

The meeting recognized 2022 Chamber Chair Chad Tarlton, vice president, Uwharrie Bank, for his service, and he recapped The Chamber’s accomplishments. He passed the gavel to 2023 Chamber Chair Ward Childress, business analyst, Ben Mynatt Family of Dealerships.

In 2022, The Chamber welcomed 107 new members, held 38 ribbon cuttings, hosted 30 events and graduated 33 Leadership Cabarrus alumni. Recognizing the importance of workforce development, The Chamber organized a supporting committee comprised of over 45 businesses to address local talent pipeline development, secondary education attainment, expansion of Career Technical Education programs and funding and began addressing the issue of affordable, available childcare. The Chamber led a statewide effort of chambers of commerce in support of Medicaid expansion understanding the positive impacts it would bring including reduced cost of health insurance for small businesses and providing healthcare for approximately 6,000 Cabarrus County workers.

The Chamber also continued its support for additional state and federal investment in local infrastructure including roads, high speed internet, clean energy and water and sewer treatment.

The Chamber stressed their support of engaging our local students to discover careers available in Cabarrus County.

“In Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, we have 2,968 seniors planning to graduate in June,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “We want to make sure they and those following them recognize the incredible variety of career opportunities here. According to the US Census Bureau, 72% of people live within 25 miles of where they were raised. We need all of these folks to know they don’t have to leave Cabarrus County to find a great career.”

The Chamber in partnership with Cabarrus County Schools, Cabarrus County Education Foundation, Cabarrus County EDC, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, Kannapolis City Schools, Kannapolis Education Foundation, NC Works Career Center and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, hosted Cabarrus County Career Connections Day on March 14 at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, where over 750 Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools high school juniors and seniors visited with over 40 community businesses to learn what careers are available within those organizations and the education or credentials needed to obtain those careers.

The Annual Meeting also serves as a time for The Chamber to honor five businesses and individuals in various categories. This year’s winners are:

• Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by F&M Bank – CESI

• Nonprofit of the Year Award, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank – Lifeline Christian Mission

• New Business of the Year, sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners – Eli Lilly

• Community Impact Award, sponsored by Atrium Health – El Puente Hispano

• Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award – Diane Honeycutt

“In 2003, when Duke Energy was planning our 100-year celebration, I led a team that developed the Citizenship and Service Award to recognize outstanding community leaders,” said Randy Welch, district manager, government affairs and external relations, Duke Energy. “Diane Honeycutt embodies the attributes the team developed with her many years of community leadership and service to the region. The Cabarrus Chamber, Duke Energy and a grateful community appreciates Diane’s leadership and contributions to Cabarrus County and the region.”