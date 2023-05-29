Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CONCORD - On Tuesday, May 23, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted Leadership Cabarrus Graduation and Homecoming, featuring the graduation of the Class of 2023’s 32 members.

The event was presented by Atrium Health and sponsored by Cabarrus Health Alliance, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Duke Energy and sponsored and hosted by 73 & Main Restaurant.

Leadership Cabarrus, begun in 1989, is a 10-month civic leadership development program for business leaders to educate and enhance the awareness of the assets, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region. Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, participants learn how leadership in historical, educational, economic, government and cultural segments work together to advance our community. Since its inception, over 700 people have completed the program.

Each year, the class works together on a legacy project that is designed to benefit the community in perpetuity. This year’s class focused on our county’s childcare needs and had three components: an educational initiative for childcare center directors to get listed on findhelp.org to aid parents in locating childcare services, an advocacy letter to our state legislative delegation supporting increased investment in early childhood education, and painting projects at Logan Child Development Center in Concord and Faith Nursery School in Kannapolis.

“Each year, our class members spend a great deal of time outside of program days organizing and executing unique legacy projects that have been very beneficial to our community,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber Leading Business in Cabarrus. “This year’s class learned about the various scarcity issues facing childcare in Cabarrus County and worked together to help in three different ways to help workforce, students and teachers. We are so grateful for their work and appreciate their contributions.”

Alumni Impact Award

For the second year, Leadership Cabarrus awarded the Leadership Cabarrus Alumni Impact Award, recognizing outstanding leadership that greatly benefits all in our community. Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs was this year’s recipient. Downs was presented the award at the County’s Government 101 workshop last week.

The graduates of the Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023 are:

• Alex Anderson, City of Kannapolis

• Daryle Adams, Kannapolis City Schools

• Kirk Beard, City of Kannapolis Fire Department

• Stephanie Burleson, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation

• Alex Burris, City of Concord

• Nick Buysse, CESI

• Karen Calhoun, Cabarrus County Department of Human Services

• Jordan Carter, 73 & Main Restaurant

• Jonathan Coleman, Charlotte Motor Speedway

• Clint Cowell, Uwharrie Bank

• Doug Cremer, Charlotte Motor Speedway

• Sarah Dabbs, Johnny Roger’s BBQ and Burgers

• Kim DeLaney, HaZi Enterprises

• Amanda Ducey, Safewaze

• Cris Eudy, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

• Liz Fitzgerald, Cabarrus Arts Council

• Ritchie Glaspy, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center

• Becca Hammel, Eli Lilly and Company

• Louisa Hartsell, Hartsell Funeral Home

• Chris Hill, Kannapolis Police Department

• Mallory Hodgson, Town of Harrisburg

• Kristin Jones, City of Kannapolis

• Thomas Knox, City of Concord Fire Department

• Elie Landrum, Cabarrus County Government

• Elise Mooney, Big Brothers Big Sisters

• Thomas Norris, Westrock Coffee

• Rusty Parker, Cabarrus County Schools

• Ross Provost, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

• James Ross, Concord Mills

• Asma Warrich, Cabarrus Health Alliance

• Johnna Watson, UNC Charlotte Graduate School

• Kimberly Wynn, City of Concord

Apply for the next class

Applications for the Class of 2024 are open until Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m. and are available at cabarrus.biz/leadership. The cost for the program is $1,250 for Chamber members and $1,750 for nonmembers, with priority consideration given to members. For more information, contact Barbi Jones at bjones@cabarrus.biz.