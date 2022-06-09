The Chamber’s Leadership Cabarrus Program Graduates 34 and Recognizes Outstanding Alumna

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted its inaugural Leadership Cabarrus Homecoming, featuring the graduation of the Class of 2022’s 34 members. The event on Tuesday was presented by Atrium Health and sponsored by CESI, Duke Energy, DecisionPath HR and Piedmont Asphalt and Paving.

Leadership Cabarrus, begun in 1989, is a 10-month civic leadership development program for business leaders to educate and enhance the awareness of the assets, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region. Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, participants learn how leadership in historical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to advance our community. Since its inception, over 700 people have completed the program.

Each year, the class works together on a legacy project that is designed to benefit the community in perpetuity. This year’s class chose two focus areas: design and implementation of a Leadership Cabarrus Alumni Association and a public art project featuring small, bronzed bears that would initially be located throughout the downtown Kannapolis area.

The Alumni Association will invite all past Leadership Cabarrus graduates to join an annual group that will work together on a group service project, mentor fellow members, advise on future class projects and offer various networking opportunities. The dues collected through the program will serve as seed money for future class legacy projects. Alumni are encouraged to send their updated email information to Kippi Laws at The Chamber at klaws@cabarrus.biz or call 704-782-4000 to be included in the alumni directory and to receive future association information.

The public art project will feature five small, bronzed bears at downtown Kannapolis locations. Each bear will be different to reflect the host’s business or industry. There will be a QR code on the bears for interested viewers to learn more about the history of the area and the business. The group will complete the bronzing and installation later this summer.

“Each year, our classes spend a great deal of time outside of program days organizing and executing unique legacy projects that have been very beneficial to our community,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “This year’s class went well beyond expectations and excelled with two unique projects that will have far-reaching impacts. The time spent working together helps the members build long-lasting relationships while also giving back to the community they love.”

The inaugural Leadership Cabarrus Alumni Impact award, sponsored by Duke Energy, was presented to Erin Shoe, Class of 2008. She was recognized for the outstanding leadership she has demonstrated through her career at Cabarrus Health Alliance, particularly throughout the pandemic. “Erin’s longstanding relationships and partnerships allowed for a quick response and collaboration to keep employees, partners and the community informed with up-to-date information and guidance through a variety of platforms, including social media, virtual town halls, and thrice-weekly cross-agency meetings,” said Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County Public Health director. “She demonstrated true leadership by leaning into the strengths and knowledge of her colleagues, maintaining a positive attitude, and keeping employee morale up during the scary and continuously evolving pandemic.”

The graduates of the Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2022, are:

• Natalie Atwell, Natalie Atwell Counseling & Consulting

• Willmarie Austin, Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council

• Taylor Brock, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels

• Jeremy Burleson, Cooperative Christian Ministry

• Rob Donham, Town of Harrisburg

• Jerri Fatticci, American Red Cross

• John Fontan, NASCAR

• Jessica Grant, Kannapolis City Schools

• Rodney Harris, Cabarrus County Government

• Iris Jones, Affinity Benefits Group

• Brad Konawalik, MassMutual Carolinas

• Bruce Lawing, Fairway Independent Mortgage

• Bethany Ledwell, City of Concord

• John LeGrand, Cabarrus County Schools

• Matt Long, Charlotte Motor Speedway

• Matt Love, Cabarrus County Government

• Kerry Motley, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Sean O’Brien, NC Farm Bureau Insurance

• Angel Overcash, Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation

• Mary Beth Poplin, Atrium Health Cabarrus

• Heather Richter, Gordon, Keeter & Company

• Jenny Ripley, Cabarrus County Government

• Ashley Sedlak-Propst, Historic Cabarrus Association, Inc.

• Clint Shoaf, City of Concord

• Jason Sisk, Wayne Brothers

• Corey Sloop, Cabarrus Brewing Company

• Jodi Stracham, 73 & Main

• Lamarie Stripling, Westrock Coffee

• Greg Summitt, Kannapolis Fire Department

• Chrystal Swinger, Cabarrus Health Alliance

• Tim Thornton, Wild Birds Unlimited of Concord

• Daniel Wallace, Kannapolis Police Department

• L.J. Weslowski, City of Concord

• Katie Willett, Willett Legal, PLLC

Applications for the Class of 2023 are open until Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. and are available at cabarrus.biz/leadership. The cost for the program is $1,000 for Chamber members and $1,500 for nonmembers, with priority consideration given to members. For more information, contact Barbi Jones at bjones@cabarrus.biz.