The Market at the Mill opens May 7

CHINA GROVE – The Market at the Mill will kick-off its twelfth season Friday, May 7, at the historical China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N Main Street.

The Market will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday, May to September. Vendor fees are $5 per week. New vendors are welcomed.

The Market is sponsored by the Rowan Museum.

The Market at the Mill is a great place to find fresh produce, meat, beautiful flowers, delicious baked goods, and other interesting items and to sit on the porch to visit with friends and neighbors.

For more market information and vendor eligibility, please call the Rowan Museum, 704-633-5946.