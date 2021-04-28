 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Market at the Mill opens May 7
0 comments

The Market at the Mill opens May 7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Market at the Mill

China Grove's Market at the Mill is open Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. May through September. The cost for vendors is $5.

 Submitted photo

CHINA GROVE – The Market at the Mill will kick-off its twelfth season Friday, May 7, at the historical China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N Main Street.

The Market will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday, May to September. Vendor fees are $5 per week. New vendors are welcomed.

 The Market is sponsored by the Rowan Museum.

The Market at the Mill is a great place to find fresh produce, meat, beautiful flowers, delicious baked goods, and other interesting items and to sit on the porch to visit with friends and neighbors.

For more market information and vendor eligibility, please call the Rowan Museum, 704-633-5946.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Press gathers outside Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts