The N.C. REALTORS® Housing Foundation donates to flood victims

GREENSBORO – The North Carolina REALTORS® Housing Foundation will donate $50,000 to the flood victims of Hurricane Fred. The donations will support multiple housing needs, with 75 percent going to United Way of Haywood County to aid in short-term housing needs, and 25 percent going to the Mountain Project for long-term housing needs.

“We have been saddened by the devastation that occurred as the result of Hurricane Fred,” said Antonio Worsham, President of the North Carolina REALTORS® Housing Foundation. “There was a strong sense of urgency from the REALTOR® community to do something to help our fellow North Carolinians who are struggling. We are truly honored that we can help in some way and will continue to look for opportunities to assist those in need.”