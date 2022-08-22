The Relatives to add four affordable housing units

CHARLOTTE – Through an ongoing collaboration with Time Out Youth and Roof Above, The Relatives will house four young adults experiencing homelessness in a newly renovated, suite-style, four-bedroom house called Journey Place.

“The Relatives is thrilled to partner with Time Out Youth to provide a home to LGBTQ young adults, who traditionally face many barriers accessing safe and affordable housing,” said executive director, Trish Hobson. “We firmly believe all young adults should have safe, stable housing so that they can work toward becoming healthy, contributing members of our community.”

Owned by The Relatives, each suite at Journey Place will be available to rent this month for $500 per month, including utilities and Wi-Fi – a cost far less than the market rate in Charlotte. The Relatives will provide non-housing-related case management through its On Ramp Resource Center.

Time Out Youth, a non-profit organization that offers support, advocacy, and opportunities for personal development and social interaction to LGBTQ youth ages 13-24, will provide ongoing housing case management services.

“The partnership we have with The Relatives is meaningful and impactful for so many LGTBQ youths that we serve,” said Sarah Mikhail, executive director at Time Out Youth. “Journey Place is such a beautiful space that we know will help our young adults feel safe and supported. We are so grateful for an organizational partner that loves and values LGBTQ youth like we do at Time Out Youth.”

Roof Above, an interfaith non-profit that unites the community to end homelessness through street outreach, day services, emergency shelter, and permanent supportive housing, will provide rental subsidies for LGBTQ young adults experiencing homelessness.

The Relatives provides youth - who are often homeless or feeling trapped by adversity - with the safety and security they need. If you or someone you know need assistance, contact The Relatives at 704-501-8252 or visit their https://therelatives.org