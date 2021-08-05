The Salvation Army announces groundbreaking for new emergency center

Concord, NC (August 4, 2021)— The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties, The Salvation Army Advisory Board, Women’s Auxiliary, and the Picture Hope campaign Steering Committee are pleased to invite the community to a groundbreaking celebration for the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10 am, at the corner of 216 Patterson Avenue SE and Ashlyn Drive, Concord, North Carolina.

“This groundbreaking is a victory for residents of Cabarrus and Stanly counties, and we invite the community to come and celebrate!” said Tana Hartsell, co-chair for the picture Hope shelter fundraising campaign. “This new shelter brings hope to families who have nowhere else to turn. It brings hope for a bright future for men and women trying to get off the streets. It means that we can lead people in crisis with hope and replace the ‘No Vacancy’ sign with a welcome mat!”