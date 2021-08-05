The Salvation Army announces groundbreaking for new emergency center

Concord, NC (August 4, 2021)— The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties, The Salvation Army Advisory Board, Women’s Auxiliary, and the Picture Hope campaign Steering Committee are pleased to invite the community to a groundbreaking celebration for the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10 am, at the corner of 216 Patterson Avenue SE and Ashlyn Drive, Concord, North Carolina.
“This groundbreaking is a victory for residents of Cabarrus and Stanly counties, and we invite the community to come and celebrate!” said Tana Hartsell, co-chair for the picture Hope shelter fundraising campaign. “This new shelter brings hope to families who have nowhere else to turn. It brings hope for a bright future for men and women trying to get off the streets. It means that we can lead people in crisis with hope and replace the ‘No Vacancy’ sign with a welcome mat!”
In 2018, The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties recognized the need to address the crisis of growing family homelessness and the significant social challenges for people in need and developed a plan to build a new Center of Hope emergency shelter. The new 16,000 square foot Center of Hope will increase shelter bed space for families from four to thirty while adding additional beds for men and women. The shelter will also serve as an anchor for social services, education programs, and case management for people experiencing emergency and chronic homelessness in Cabarrus and Stanly counties.
“Shelter is just the first step for families and individuals. This new space holds hope for people in our community who have lost their home or are in danger of it,” said Captain Amanda Keaton, co-leader of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties. “Our ultimate goal is to provide resources, education, and intensive case management to move people from crisis and vulnerability to stability and self-sufficiency.”
Today, $5,742,230 of the $7 million fundraising goal has been met. The remaining $1.3 million to raise will fund ongoing programming, staffing, and resources for residents.
“We are thankful to share in the solution to help people in this community. Telling mothers and fathers with children there are no shelter beds available keeps me up at night – with only one four-bed family room that happens a lot,“ added Keaton. “The good news is that we are on our way and we cannot thank the community enough for their support of the Picture Hope campaign to build the new Center of Hope shelter!”
To donate to the Picture Hope Campaign to build, furnish, and sustain the new Center of Hope, visit PictureHopeCampaign.org.