The Salvation Army of Cabarrus & Stanly counties requests for help

CONCORD – The cost of living is rising, and more people are seeking help from The Salvation Army in Cabarrus and Stanly counties.

With the help of generous contributions during the holidays, The Salvation Army can help meet the needs of families and individuals for emergency shelter, rent, utilities, and food assistance all year long. But, compared to this time last year, The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties seasonal donations are down by more than $83,000.

"Families are paying more for rent, utilities, and food, and most pandemic-related federal aid programs have ended," said Lieutenant Devin Sassano of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties. "Here is what we know. More people are coming to us for help. Like everywhere else, The Salvation Army's costs have risen in the past year. Financial support from the community is crucial to serving the people who come through our doors - our capacity to help relies on the generosity of the local community."

For people living in poverty, the picture is bleak. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, 36.7% of survey respondents said they would likely face eviction in the next two months. Bloomberg reports that food prices have had the highest increase since 1979. Almost two-thirds of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck. On top of that, since last year, inflation is up 8.3%, with further increases looming.

But there is hope. Last year The Salvation Army helped more than 12,000 people through social service programs that help meet the immediate and long-term needs of individuals and families in the community.

"Christmas is a joyful season, but for people living in poverty, Christmas can be a season of worry. We ask you to help families and individuals in our community and consider The Salvation Army as you look for meaningful ways to donate your resources as the year closes. Your donation will stay in this community, helping your neighbors in the most need," added Lieutenant Sassano.

To make a gift or learn more about The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties, please visit SalvationArmyCabarrusStanly.org. Mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 511, Concord, NC 28026.