The Salvation Army to host land dedication for new Center of Hope

CONCORD — The Salvation Army located in Concord is holding a land dedication Friday for its anticipated Center of Hope.
The Salvation Army’s Picture Hope Capital Campaign is a fundraising campaign to build a new 16,000 square foot Center of Hope shelter in Concord to serve Cabarrus and Stanly counties. The new 64-bed emergency shelter is critical to the health of the community will provide six family living quarters, double the number of beds for women, and increase the beds for men by three. Most importantly, the increased space will allow The Salvation Army to expand services and programs that meet the immediate needs of shelter residents while providing in-depth casework and programs designed to help break the cycle of poverty and prevent future episodes of homelessness.
The fundraising for the shelter kicked off in September of 2019 and it is still ongoing. The project is currently at 73 percent of its $7 million goal.
The Campaign has reached a fundraising milestone to break ground in Fall 2021. The community land dedication Friday, June 4, will celebrate reaching that milestone. The event falls on National Donut Day, so of course, donuts will be served.
The Salvation Army's current shelter has eight female and 16 male beds with one family room, but the family has to use the female bathroom as well. And the family room is limited to a maximum of four children due to size. And with 540 homeless students in Cabarrus County schools, there are several families in need of shelter, Keaton said. That number has increased since the 2018-2019 school year when it was a 470 homeless students. And since The Salvation Army shelter is the only emergency shelter in the county, it needs more beds.
Lt. Amanda Keaton, Corps officer, said the shelter gets multiple calls daily for people needing shelter, especially families. The current shelter has a capacity of 28 peopel but the new Center of Hope would increase it to 62 emergency shelter beds. The new shelter will also have a separate living are, bedrooms and bathrooms for the family units. There will also be computers available in the common areas to help clients search for jobs and for kids to complete their school work.
Since the pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen the desperate need for more beds. When the pandemic first hit in 2020, the shelter didn't seen an increase in calls or in clients because of the Stay At Home order. But around the end of August, they started to see about a 25 percent uptick in calls from people needing shelter. Of those calls, about 40 to 50 percent were families. Keaton said 60 percent of low-income-households struggle to pay expenses and the job loss caused by the pandemic made it worse.
"With housing, I know every day we get multiple calls a day of peopel facing eviction," Keaton said.
Both Zumper and Rent Cafe show that rent in Concord has increased since 2017 and the current average rent is about $1,200 for a two bedroom apartment, which puts the city close to Charlotte's average rent prices.
That increase, Keaton said, has lead the shelter to receive more calls over the years with greater concerns over where families and individuals will lend up after leaving.
The shelter partners with City of Concord, Prosperity Unlimited, United Way, Opportunity House, Community Link, Cooperative Christian Ministries, Refuge Transitional House to find next steps for its clients once they leave.
The City of Concord has identified the affordable housing crisis in the city and has put one cent of its tax aside for affordable housing and it helped establish the Concord Family Enrichment Program for housing.
The Salvation Army offers several life skills classes for their clients. but with the new shelter, Keaton said, they will e able to offer more financial, life skills and career classes.
"We want them to be self-sustaining," the Crops officer said.
The Salvation Army also plans to offer mental health services for clients through Cabarrus County and Rowan County Community Health Center, a service that has not bee previously offered.
"It is hard for those with mental disabilities and mental health concerns because they are in the hospital but then they are sent straight to us after they are released," Keaton explained. "We want to meet needs at and beyond the shelter."
Once the Center of Hope is built the current shelter will remain not only for shelter but for the soup kitchen and to offer classes and health resources. assist people during soup kitchen in present shelter, have classes and health resources there.
Those interested in donating can go to picturehopecampaign.org
The Land Dedication will start Friday June 4 at 8 a.m. at:
The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties
216 Patterson Avenue SE
Concord, NC 28025