The Salvation Army to host land dedication for new Center of Hope

CONCORD — The Salvation Army located in Concord is holding a land dedication Friday for its anticipated Center of Hope.

The Salvation Army’s Picture Hope Capital Campaign is a fundraising campaign to build a new 16,000 square foot Center of Hope shelter in Concord to serve Cabarrus and Stanly counties. The new 64-bed emergency shelter is critical to the health of the community will provide six family living quarters, double the number of beds for women, and increase the beds for men by three. Most importantly, the increased space will allow The Salvation Army to expand services and programs that meet the immediate needs of shelter residents while providing in-depth casework and programs designed to help break the cycle of poverty and prevent future episodes of homelessness.

The fundraising for the shelter kicked off in September of 2019 and it is still ongoing. The project is currently at 73 percent of its $7 million goal.

The Campaign has reached a fundraising milestone to break ground in Fall 2021. The community land dedication Friday, June 4, will celebrate reaching that milestone. The event falls on National Donut Day, so of course, donuts will be served.