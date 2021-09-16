The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary thanks sponsors for donations despite cancellation of Souper Bowl event

CABARRUS COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to maintain a foothold in North Carolina, events are getting rescheduled while many other will not be held at all. One of these events was the annual Souper Bowl hosted by The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

The event was unable to be held due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state, but that did not keep local individuals from donating to the cause.

“Many of our sponsors still supported our work in the community with generous donations,” the organization wrote in an email. “We would like your help in publicly thanking them.”

Here are the sponsors who still donated to The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary despite the challenges presented to them over the last 18 months.

Souper Bowl 2021 Sponsors

Although we were unable to hold the Souper Bowl due to the COVID pandemic, our sponsors still came through!

Emerald

Shoe Show C Tucker

Ruby

Bank of America, Anonymous*, J Henderson*, E Rush*, L Coltrane*

Platinum