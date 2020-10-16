The Sandbox celebrates decade of giving back

Christian Reid – son of Fly Ty and step-son of Jacinda – passed away earlier in 2020. Fly Ty said The Sandbox had always been their charity of choice, but they fully experienced what The Sandbox does when their son died.

“We believe life is not what you get out of it but what you give and to be able to do something that we have always loved doing and that is giving back to humanity,” he said. “Christian all his life served alongside us. Now to be able to serve in his name, it is a complete honor, that is how we celebrate his life, we honor his legacy and we continue his vision and movement in wat we give back.”