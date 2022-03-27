The ties that bind us to Ukraine: Meet the Drapers

Forget politics and world power issues for a moment. Think of the thousands of innocent Ukrainian children thrown into a life of trauma and a war they have no place in. Then think of the life of an abandoned child, living in an orphanage their entire childhood. Lonely, hopeless, desolate, unloved.

Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, the orphan crisis plagued the region, mostly due to social problems like poverty, crime, drug use, and alcohol abuse. Over 100,000 orphans live in Ukraine and due to their history of oppression and harsh conditions, have an average life expectancy of only 30 years. Many of these Ukrainian young people have connections to our local friends and families throughout Cabarrus and surrounding counties, so I will be featuring their stories in a series of personal profiles that will put names and faces to the fatherless Ukrainians trying to escape the war. Prepare to be inspired.

Meet the Drapers

Imagine helping the orphaned children of Ukraine evacuate their public homes to find safety, and the logistics of communication without interpreters that are dodging Russian soldiers in an active war zone over 5,000 miles away. The Draper family is doing just that. Their involvement in Ukraine began over six years ago when the Concord family of six hosted a teenage boy and opened their home to him for the holiday season. That changed everything in their family.

Through the Open Hearts and Homes organization that my friend Michelle Ziner volunteers for as the NC/SC Coordinator, the Drapers and many other local families have hosted and/or adopted hundreds of Ukrainian children. The Drapers boy was Sasha, who was too old for adoption at 16, but his visit opened doors and started a life mission that the family never saw coming. After visiting Sasha in Ukraine in 2016 and several times over the next few years, Dar and Andrew Draper learned about the reality of life as a Ukrainian orphan and were disturbed by what happened to the children when they aged out of an orphanage. These young adults with no practical life skills are released beyond the gates of the orphanage with few belongings and very little money. Criminals and sex trafficking pimps and dealers await the easy targets, full of false promises. They are set up for failure with no hope for a job (“once an orphan, always an orphan” is the country’s mentality), no family to support them, and no resources for healthcare or provisions to live, much less to thrive. Over half of the girls end up in prostitution and 70% or more of the males are eventually incarcerated. Suicide rates among them are staggering. Their options fall short of anything but despair.

The Draper family, including their four biological children Bailey, Graham, Grayson, and Anna Hope, felt a spiritual calling to love on the Ukrainians and have expanded their “family” to dozens of children and an entire network of Eastern European supporters. They are following God’s greatest commandment to love their neighbors as themselves and devoting their lives to doing just that. Dar and Andrew quit their jobs and started a nonprofit named GLOW (https://glowmission.org) which stands for “Go Love Others Well”. They lived in Ukraine for weeks and months at a time but had to leave before the war started. Over the years the family has connected with over 50 teenage orphans and expanded their efforts to educate and pour into these young adults. They offer each of them the unconditional love of a family that they have never known and share resources to help them live their best lives.

As you read this, Dar and Andrew have just arrived in Romania to rent a home for refugees and find their graduates. Despite the freedom of a democratic society, trust is foreign concept in a country where communism has ruled for centuries. Ukraine has come so far, but still has lasting scars of oppression inside their free society. The life of an orphan is exponentially even more destitute. Trust, like love itself, is nonexistent for most of these children. Survival is all they know, and so they are good at it, and are possibly some of the toughest kids you will ever meet underneath the shadow of the title of an orphan.

The Drapers are connected to many graduates seeking asylum right now. We hope to follow along with them and share good news in the weeks ahead.

The Drapers have seen hope spring eternal in the lost lives of these graduates over the years. Where they witness great success, they have also lived through stories of great hardship. But their mission to provide personal, emotional, and spiritual support and familial love to the orphans has never been stronger, or more necessary. The network of connections they made have allowed them to step into even bigger plans. The filming industry is budding in Ukraine, and they had internships forming prior to the breakout of the war. Currently, their focus is simple. Daily provisions, safe evacuation efforts, and daily prayers giving all the glory to God for the miracles they are watching unfold.

Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker, and storyteller and operates WarandPennies.com and TracyHimes.com.