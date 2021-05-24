The Tucker Garden tour to benefit CVAN is in bloom

Carolyn and Bob Tucker are opening their gorgeous 12-acre gardens to the public from 9am – 3pm to benefit CVAN, Cabarrus County’s Battered Women’s Program. The Tuckers have added some gorgeous additions including a Copper Weeping Willow from England that was meant to be a part of the gardens last year but was delayed due to the pandemic's effect on international shipping. So much to see whether you have been before or this is your first time.

Carolyn Tucker said of the tour, "My garden displays a small part of the beauty and peace of God's creation. I am pleased that it can also be used to draw attention to CVAN as they show compassion and protection to battered women and their children who are in crisis situations." Taking in the beauty and splendor of these 12 acres is the perfect activity for these times. All of us at CVAN are grateful to Carolyn and Bob Tucker for sharing their amazing gardens for the community and for the CVAN family to enjoy - all to help us provide our many services for battered women and children each day. Beauty and peace is a fitting metaphor for what the gardens display and what CVAN provides.