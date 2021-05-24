The Tucker Garden tour to benefit CVAN is in bloom

CONCORD — It's that time of year again for the Tucker Garden tour.
On Saturday, June 5, you can experience the splendor of the Tucker Gardens, and help to provide safety, shelter and support for battered women and their children.
Carolyn and Bob Tucker are opening their gorgeous 12-acre gardens to the public from 9am – 3pm to benefit CVAN, Cabarrus County’s Battered Women’s Program. The Tuckers have added some gorgeous additions including a Copper Weeping Willow from England that was meant to be a part of the gardens last year but was delayed due to the pandemic's effect on international shipping. So much to see whether you have been before or this is your first time.
Carolyn Tucker said of the tour, "My garden displays a small part of the beauty and peace of God's creation. I am pleased that it can also be used to draw attention to CVAN as they show compassion and protection to battered women and their children who are in crisis situations." Taking in the beauty and splendor of these 12 acres is the perfect activity for these times. All of us at CVAN are grateful to Carolyn and Bob Tucker for sharing their amazing gardens for the community and for the CVAN family to enjoy - all to help us provide our many services for battered women and children each day. Beauty and peace is a fitting metaphor for what the gardens display and what CVAN provides.
Formed in 1982, CVAN is the place and the voice for battered women and their children in our community - providing a range of services from a 24-Hour Hotline (704-788-2826), Shelter, Support Groups, Court Program, Teen Program, Women’s Jail Program, Friends & Family Program, and Outreach Center. Just last year, CVAN provided safety and support to 1,034 women and children fleeing domestic violence.
TOUR details:
- Saturday 6/5/21 - 9am - 3pm
- Garden of Carolyn and Bob Tucker 621 Hermitage Drive SE (GPS – Winfield Blvd SE & Hermitage Dr. SE to get to front entrance) Concord, NC 28085
- Donation bucket at entrance or donate online ahead – www.cvan.org
- This is an all walking tour. There will be no golf carts for transportation. There are quite a few steep hills in the walk.
- Go to www.cvan.org to see more details and photos from past tours.
If you are a battered woman in need of assistance, or know someone who is battered and need to talk – you can call our 24-Hour Hotline at 704.788.2826.