Third COVID-19 shot to increase antibodies

After this week's COVID-19 vaccine booster announcement, Atrium Health's Dr. Lewis McCurdy, specialty director of infectious diseases, explained why the CDC may advise that third shot.
The White House announced Wednesday that all U.S. adults who received either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible for a respective booster eight months from completing the initial vaccine series.
Dr. McCurdy stated at a Thursday Zoom morning press meeting that the third shot is intended to help increase COVID-19 antibodies in a person, something that seems to have declined over time.
"We are seeing some decline in antibodies over time in people who have received the vaccines," McCurdy explained.
But while there is some decline, those who were fully vaccinated are still protected.
"I do think there will be ongoing protection from the initial vaccine series. Again how long that lasts, we don't know because we have only had people vaccinated now for about a year when the first clinical trials started last summer," McCurdy said.
The booster roll out won't take place until mid-September, making it just eight months from when the first wave of vaccines were administered. McCurdy said Atrium Health is currently planning how it will make the third dose available to the public.
Last week the CDC announced that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least 28 days after the completion of the vaccine series.
McCurdy said that Atrium Health is already working on getting access to boosters for those who are immunocompromised.
But one issue that wasn't addressed by the booster announcement is the large portion of the eligible population that are still unvaccinated.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 53 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 48 percent has completed both doses. For Cabarrus County, 42 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. In the state, there is a higher percentage of those in the 65 years old and up population that has received the vaccine — about 85 percent are fully vaccinated.
The Delta variant currently the predominant variant in the United States and data shows that it infects and can cause severe disease in younger populations as well.
McCurdy said that there is a large percentage of the state's population that isn't fully vaccinated, and he hopes to see vaccine numbers increase as it gets time to start rolling out booster shots.
"There is a large group of people that have not been vaccinated and there is a large group of people who may be eager with this news to get the third dose," he said.
He also addressed the hesitancy for some toward the vaccine and said hopefully the news of a booster will encourage those who are hesitant to receive a first dose to move forward.
"Certainly there is hesitancy for a variety of reasons in the community," McCurdy said. "I think that is best approached by trying to understand why people have that hesitancy.
"A lot of it is around side effects, and I think a lot of people have gotten the vaccine now and really the side effects are very minimal compared to other vaccines that we have had in our world for many years."
According to the CDC, reactions reported after the third mRNA dose were similar to that of the two-dose series: fatigue and pain at injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and also mild to moderate tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever nausea.
One caution McCurdy did make was against mixing vaccines. The CDC has put guidance out about whether to mix vaccines. The guidance so far has stated that the vaccine type originally administered, Pfizer or Moderna, should be the same as the second dose type. For the third dose, the CDC is again suggesting to keep with the same vaccine type.
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC has not yet put out guidance, but McCurdy said he expects to here from the CDC on that toward the end of September.
McCurdy did state that there is no data showing what does happen if vaccines are mixed.
"The risk and benefits are unclear, which is why the guidance hasn't come out. My hope with this is that the science will sort of lead the recommendations," McCurdy said. "I would anticipate that as the science and the duration of people having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine grows that there will be some guidance around that.
"What we don't know is if you got Johnson & Johnson and then you got Pfizer sort of what's the benefit of that and potentially are there some side effects. So I think waiting for the science to lead us is probably the best thing to do."
But as the country heads toward booster shots, the Delta variant has increased Covid numbers across the board.
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, while COVID-19 numbers were creeping up mid-July, there has been a major surge in cases in the county since the beginning of August. Currently the county has a 12.8 percent positive test rate, a number not seen in months.
And according to McCurdy, hospitalizations are also on the rise.
"We are seeing full hospitals across the Atrium footprint," he said. "We are seeing an increase in numbers of Covid admissions, so unfortunately with the increase in the Delta variant in North Carolina, we are seeing that in the hospital setting."
In Cabarrus County, there are 111 patients admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 as of August 19, a hospitalization number not seen since January of this year.
And in the Atrium Health system, McCurdy said, more than 90 percent of patients hospitalized with respiratory issues due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
"I think certainly from an infectious disease perspective — from a public health perspective — we would encourage all of those who have not been vaccinated to go ahead and get vaccinated," he said. "Obviously, the sooner the better for that group because they have no protection at this point against COVID-19."