Third COVID-19 shot to increase antibodies

"There is a large group of people that have not been vaccinated and there is a large group of people who may be eager with this news to get the third dose," he said.

He also addressed the hesitancy for some toward the vaccine and said hopefully the news of a booster will encourage those who are hesitant to receive a first dose to move forward.

"Certainly there is hesitancy for a variety of reasons in the community," McCurdy said. "I think that is best approached by trying to understand why people have that hesitancy.

"A lot of it is around side effects, and I think a lot of people have gotten the vaccine now and really the side effects are very minimal compared to other vaccines that we have had in our world for many years."

According to the CDC, reactions reported after the third mRNA dose were similar to that of the two-dose series: fatigue and pain at injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and also mild to moderate tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever nausea.