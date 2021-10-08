'This is the girl': Forest Hill UMC presents raffle winner with new bike

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She and her siblings often ride through their neighborhood and finding big hills is one of their favorite things to do.

Kelly said she was also excited to test out the eight speeds.

The point of the August seminar was to encourage and educate kids about biking.

Participants learned things like how to change a tire and fix breaks.

Event coordinators also said that, while it was an opportunity to bless a child with a bicycle, it was also a way to find out how many children in the area were in need.

Locklear explained that the main purpose was just to get kids prepared to be out on their bikes.

“Bicycling is a form of self expression and a form of independence and you decide where you go and how you go,” he said. “You learn the city. You learn it in a different way when you ride your bike because you’re the captain. You have to steer it.”

The August seminar was a success. But Locklear noted that holding it on a weekday, even in the summer, made it hard for some parents to attend.

The next seminar will be held on a weekend at a time that is better for parents that work.

Forest Hill also plans to partner with El Puente Hispano again.