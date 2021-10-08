'This is the girl': Forest Hill UMC presents raffle winner with new bike

CONCORD — Forest Hill United Methodist Church unveiled a new eight speed bike to fifth grader Mylah Kelly, who won the raffle church’s bike safety seminar raffle.
The church held the seminar at its Kerr Street location in August as a way to get kids active in the community and to give some safety and bike-care tips. Forest Hill also handed out free helmets. While at the raffle, participants were able to enter a raffle for a new bike.
Event organizers Quinton Locklear and Angie Morrison met Kelly at the seminar before her name was picked as the raffle winner.
“We all remember this girl,” Locklear said to the Independent Tribune. “This is the one.”
Locklear said Kelly’s bike brakes were broken and the part she needed to fix them was discontinued.
Kelly explained how she used her foot to press on her back wheel when she needed to stop. Locklear noticed that Kelly’s shoe was worn from where she would push it on the wheel.
Locklear was able to present Kelly with a new Trek Precaliber 24-inch, eight speed bike from Cabarrus Cycling Co. Oct. 2.
Kelly was ecstatic to receive her new bike and was already making plans to find the biggest hill to ride down.
“I have the breaks now,” she joked.
She and her siblings often ride through their neighborhood and finding big hills is one of their favorite things to do.
Kelly said she was also excited to test out the eight speeds.
The point of the August seminar was to encourage and educate kids about biking.
Participants learned things like how to change a tire and fix breaks.
Event coordinators also said that, while it was an opportunity to bless a child with a bicycle, it was also a way to find out how many children in the area were in need.
Locklear explained that the main purpose was just to get kids prepared to be out on their bikes.
“Bicycling is a form of self expression and a form of independence and you decide where you go and how you go,” he said. “You learn the city. You learn it in a different way when you ride your bike because you’re the captain. You have to steer it.”
The August seminar was a success. But Locklear noted that holding it on a weekday, even in the summer, made it hard for some parents to attend.
The next seminar will be held on a weekend at a time that is better for parents that work.
Forest Hill also plans to partner with El Puente Hispano again.