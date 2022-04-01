This Week at NCDOT: Distracted Driving Awareness Month and bridge dedication

RALEIGH – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department's weekly newscast.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Distractions come in many forms, from cell phones ringing to passengers singing, and they can hamper drivers’ reactions to changing traffic conditions.

NCDOT reminds everyone to stay alert on the road. When you’re behind the wheel, the only thing you should be doing is driving.

Bridge named for long-time health care provider

A bridge in Graham County was officially unveiled last week bearing the name of Dr. Patricia J. Johnson.

Johnson served as the local primary care physician, specialist, emergency room doctor and obstetrician for more than 45 years in Graham County. She carried out her important work in a county with no hospitals.

In recognition of her extraordinary work, the North Carolina Board of Transportation unanimously approved a resolution dedicating the bridge in Dr. Johnson’s honor last fall.