 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This week in Kannapolis: National Night Out, concerts, shows

  • 0
Everclear

Everclear will be at the Village Park August 6 starting at 7 p.m.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course - fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

August 2 National Night Out

5 p.m. at Veterans Park

August 3 Bright Star Theatre: Treasure Island

11 a.m. at Veterans Park

August 4 Farmer’s Market

4 -7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave.

Featuring live music from Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)

People are also reading…

August 6 Concert in the Park: Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons

7 p.m. at Village Park

August 7 Sunday Music Series: RenElvis, Elvis Impersonator

1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food or Drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US working families hit worst by rent rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts