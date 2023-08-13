The Cabarrus County Teen Court Program presented the Thomas H. Dixon Service Award to four Cabarrus County High School graduating seniors.

The award was instituted this year to honor Thomas Dixon, whose service and dedication to the Teen Court program spanned over 15 years.

The student volunteers who are recipients of the 2023 Thomas H. Dixon Service Award are Kayla Anderson, Mattilyn Spitzer, and Reagan Brown. Missing from the photo is Jonavan Banks.

Volunteers (youth or adult) to the Teen Court program and/or donations to the Conflict Resolution Center of Cabarrus County are greatly appreciated.

Contact Kristen McEvoy at 704-920-2500 or KristenMcEvoy@nomoreconflict.org for more information.