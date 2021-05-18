Thomas Porter continues to work hard even at the age of 100

CONCORD — Thomas Porter celebrated the end of his first century by driving around his great grandchildren in a Gator disguised as a dinosaur. He’ll likely celebrate the first day of his second century driving around once again, only this time he’ll be mowing the lawn on the family’s 500-acre farm.

The World War II veteran who turned 100 years old Monday wouldn’t have it any other way. Mr. Porter spends two to four and a half hours every single day on his lawnmower keeping up the grounds around Porter Farms off Mount Pleasant Road in Concord.

“I do better sitting on the lawnmower than I do anywhere else,” Mr. Porter said.

Had it not been his birthday Monday he would have been out mowing yet again, but he was simply too popular to make it outside with all of the visitors who showed up to wish him a happy birthday.

Thomas Porter has been farming for a large portion of his life. He farmed before going off to World War II and he farmed again when he got back after his service. He now lives on a 500-acre farm along with his son — also named Thomas — and the rest of his family including three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.