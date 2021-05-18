Thomas Porter continues to work hard even at the age of 100

CONCORD — Thomas Porter celebrated the end of his first century by driving around his great grandchildren in a Gator disguised as a dinosaur. He’ll likely celebrate the first day of his second century driving around once again, only this time he’ll be mowing the lawn on the family’s 500-acre farm.
The World War II veteran who turned 100 years old Monday wouldn’t have it any other way. Mr. Porter spends two to four and a half hours every single day on his lawnmower keeping up the grounds around Porter Farms off Mount Pleasant Road in Concord.
“I do better sitting on the lawnmower than I do anywhere else,” Mr. Porter said.
Had it not been his birthday Monday he would have been out mowing yet again, but he was simply too popular to make it outside with all of the visitors who showed up to wish him a happy birthday.
Thomas Porter has been farming for a large portion of his life. He farmed before going off to World War II and he farmed again when he got back after his service. He now lives on a 500-acre farm along with his son — also named Thomas — and the rest of his family including three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The entire family works in some form or another on the farm and that includes Mr. Porter. He doesn’t just mow the lawn for his health — though the daily activity certainly helps him. Porter Farms supplies pigs for Smithfield Foods and hatching eggs for Tyson. With those partnerships Porter Farms has some requirements. One of those is to keep the grounds mowed for rodent control. With all of the feed on the lots rodents can be attracted and if the grasses get high the risk for rats or mice to show up is higher, so Mr. Porter is doing very important work on the farm even at 100 years old.
“He mows everything that gets mowed with that lawnmower on this farm,” his son Thomas said.
Mr. Porter was born in Charlotte and has lived in Huntersville and now Concord. He has been in North Carolina for almost all of his life apart from the four years he spent in the service in World War II. He spent two years stateside before shipping off to Europe in the fall of 1944. He was a tank driver in the 12th Armored Division that crossed the English Channel in November 1944 to join the 7th Army in its attack on the German Army in France.
The 12th Armored Division was a Tank Division that became known as the “Hellcat Division,” but the German Army had an even more poignant name for them — the “Suicide Division.” According to wearethemighty.com, German prisoners of war said the unit was feared due to its stubborn refusal to retreat in January 1945 in Herrlisheim, France.
At that time the more well known “Battle of the Bulge” was taking place in the Ardennes Forest, but a separate German counteroffensive was taking place along the French and German border in Herrlisheim. The 12th Armored Division held the line while waiting for reinforcements despite a heavy assault.
Following the battle the Division pushed through France and into Germany and eventually liberated the concentration camp at Murnau and several more satellite camps in Dachau before their journey came to an end in Austria.
Mr. Porter didn’t talk much about his time in the War. He instead focused on his time as a farmer which he came back to do immediately after the war before spending time as a pipe fitter soon after. But the family business was and is farming and he and his son eventually bought a 200-acre stretch of land in Concord where they have been building up Porter Farms ever since. The family now has two separate 500-acre patches of land in Concord where they produce sows, chickens and beef cattle and also hold weddings at a barn on location.
The business also hopes to expand into other avenues down the line and Mr. Porter wants to continue to work for as long as he can. His lawnmower will be sitting in his garage and he will make his way out there every single day — unless it’s “real cold or raining.”
“He stays here by himself except for when he gets out and mows every day,” his son Thomas said.
And he doesn’t need any help when it comes to doing his job.
“That Gator out there is strategically parked right there,” his son said. “So he gets down the steps, he grabs it, hangs onto it and goes around to that lawnmower and gets on the lawnmower and goes and mows. And then he backs the lawnmower in and that gives him something to hang onto as he’s coming.”
So is mowing the lawn every single day, two to four and a half hours a day the key to getting to 100? Mr. Porter isn’t sure but he has another theory as to how he made it this far.
“I drank a lot of beer,” he joked. “That helped a lot.”
As much help as he gives the farm he couldn’t quite give his favorite beer company — Schlitz — the help it needed.
“They went out of business. When I quit drinking they closed up,” he said with a laugh.
Mr. Porter does have a caretaker who comes by to help him from Home Instead every single day, but even while he still needs some help, if one were to drive by Porter Farms on any day of the week there is a good chance he would be out there on his lawnmower continuing to do his work.
He has worked hard for 100 years whether that be as a farmer, a pipe fitter or a soldier, and Mr. Porter is going to continue to work hard and his son will be happy to have him help in any way he wants.
“I told him, ‘Anything you feel like doing there’s plenty of mowing out there, we need you to mow, so anything you feel like doing you go mow,’” his son said.
He continued: “It’s great.”