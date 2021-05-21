Those 'singing twins' from Concord just dropped an album

CONCORD — When the pandemic closed schools in march last year, 16-year-olds Trinity and Serenity Blackwelder didn't know that the songs they jotted down into notebooks would lead to an album release.
Twins Trinity and Serenity, the Blackwelder Twins R&B duo, are eleventh graders at Central Cabarrus High School. When they were moved fully online, they started to feel the strain not only of online learning, but of isolation. The sisters decided to start writing songs together to help cope. But now with an album released, the girls never thought it would get this far.
"If quarantine never happened, Trinity said the day of the ASAP album release party, "this would never have happened."
The album titled ASAP has 12 songs and, since the girls used music as a way to escape this past year, the two said the songs are personal.
"If you don't know us personally, after listening to this album, you'll know us," Trinity said.
For Serenity, the album gave her an outlet for her feelings during the Shut Down. Not the type to hope u, she said it was easier to process anxiety and other worries when she was writing.
"I feel like I'm not the type of person to just let my feelings out, so when I was working on this with Trinity, whenever I was writing it, I felt like I was just writing my feelings, or a poem," Serenity said. "I didn't really think, oh, people will listen to this. I just put down what I felt. Basically, we put our whole heart into this album."
While the songs are person, they want people to find themselves in the music.
"I just want to make someone feel like I wrote a song specifically for them," Trinity said.
Serenity said that after the past year, they wanted music to be a way to connect to other people.
"We just don't want to people to feel alone," she said. "I know sometimes, I wonder, am I the only person that does this? Am I the only person that thinks this? And I don't want anybody to think that way because everybody is fighting battles. They just don't always say it."
One of the more vulnerable songs on the album, they said is "Distance".
"It is a very personal song," Trinity said. "That is one of the most vulnerable songs on the album."
She said the song was playing while she was driving home a few days before the album release, and she just started crying.
"It was playing, and I just felt like, wow, it's done. We did it," Trinity said.
When the two were little, their mom use to take them to her Job at the Waffle House off Concord Parkway and the girls would sometimes sing for customers their. And from third grade up until high school, they were in choir and participate in talent shows. In school, they were known as "those singing twins" and sometimes teachers would offer for the girls to sing in class.
Now, they have opened for a local country music artist and have held interviews on radio stations, including WLJZ FM 107.1, 104.4FM the BigTyme show and Partnership Promo with WPEG Power98fm.
But the girls weren't always keen to record an album. A recorded album wasn't on the table, until their mom told her childhood friend Michael Harding Jr., known as DJSwitchThaGame and owner of Concity Records, about their work. Once he asked them about it, they showed him their notebooks and he listened to a few phone recordings on them singing. He then booked a studio session.
And he wasn't letting them slack. They said he pushed them to make the songs great, which is exactly what they expected him to do.
"We didn't want to tell Michael we were writing an album initially because we knew he would go crazy," Trinity joked.
One of the interesting things about releasing the album was the reaction people had to each song. The girls were surprise by which songs were getting the most hype of music platforms. But even the girls have their own favorite songs, which differ between them.
The girls joked saying that, even when writing the album, it was clear they had different opinions.
"We are different people, even though we look alike, we have completely different styles and the way we want music to go, but when we come together, it all flows," Trinity explained.
"Two brains are better than one," Serenity joked.
But with school, an album and working at a restaurant, the girls have been busy. They said they are fortunate to have a boos who has been extremely supportive of their music. And their mom has been a major help with promoting the album. As for school, well, they know what's important.
"With juggling school, it can be a lot, but if you see that grade slip, you do all you can to get it up," Trinity said.
But now with summer on the horizon and the album finally released, they feel relieved and just want to enjoy . the accomplishment
"Starting with a little project that you didn't think anything of, and now you are doing a show and people are listening to your music, telling you how they relate to it and it makes them feel peace," Trinity said. "It feels amazing."
The Blackwelder Twins' album ASAP is available on all music platforms.