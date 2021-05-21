Those 'singing twins' from Concord just dropped an album

While the songs are person, they want people to find themselves in the music.

"I just want to make someone feel like I wrote a song specifically for them," Trinity said.

Serenity said that after the past year, they wanted music to be a way to connect to other people.

"We just don't want to people to feel alone," she said. "I know sometimes, I wonder, am I the only person that does this? Am I the only person that thinks this? And I don't want anybody to think that way because everybody is fighting battles. They just don't always say it."

One of the more vulnerable songs on the album, they said is "Distance".

"It is a very personal song," Trinity said. "That is one of the most vulnerable songs on the album."

She said the song was playing while she was driving home a few days before the album release, and she just started crying.

"It was playing, and I just felt like, wow, it's done. We did it," Trinity said.