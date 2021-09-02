Three largest local health care systems 'near capacity' with COVID patients

Representatives from the three largest health care systems in the greater Charlotte market spoke Thursday morning ahead of the holiday weekend to say that they are nearing capacity in their facilities.
The influx of COVID-19 patients across Atrium Health, Novant Health and CaroMont Health is putting a major strain on facilities across the area.
These numbers come just a week after the Cabarrus Health Alliance put out a Public Health Advisory asking residents and visitors to wear a mask or face covering after seeing a 200 percent increase in COVID case numbers.
And the Cabarrus County Government announced Thursday that the 2021 Cabarrus County Fair is cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health, said Sept. 2 that across the three health care systems, there are 933 admitted patients with COVID-19 and 92 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Of those 933 patients, 22 percent are in intensive care units and 14 percent are on ventilators.
In Cabarrus County alone there are 305 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 1, a major jump from the 136 admitted patients reported August 29.
Fletcher said he is concerned about what these numbers could mean for hospitals' med-surg and intensive care capabilities.
“Quite frankly, beds are scarce,” Fletcher said. “We are running short on resources.”
Of the admitted COVID patients, Fletcher said they tend to be younger and have far less comorbidities compared to those who were severely ill earlier in the pandemic. He said on average two thirds of those admitted are under 60 years of age.
Fletcher attributed the younger ages and few comorbidities to the Delta variant which is more than two times as contagious as previous variants, according to the CDC.
As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Dr. Katie Passaretti, epidemiologist and medical director of infection prevention for Atrium Health, said that the best ways to be protected are to be vaccinated, wear a mask and avoid crowded indoor areas.
“There is a concern that we may see increased cases on top of our very high level,” Passaretti said. “We know that hospitalizations lag a couple of weeks after that increase in cases.”
And hospitals are already overwhelmed. Dr. Fletcher compared it to a bad flu surge in the winter, but if nothing is done to stop the spread, it could get worse.
“The hospitals are backed up, when we talk about the emergency departments and other patients trying to receive care and other types of healthcare required in the buildings, we are very challenged by that,” Fletcher said.
The biggest challenge is staffing. There was a nursing shortage in hospitals ahead of the pandemic, and now all three health care systems have tapped into their resources to bring as many workers and volunteers in as possible.
They are also postponing surgical procedures, Dr. Todd Davis, chief physician executive for CaroMont Health, said but for different reasons than were seen earlier in the pandemic.
“When we cancelled surgeries previously, there wasn’t enough PPE,” Davis said. “Now they are doing this to provide capacity for those that are acutely ill.”
Davis said providers are only postponing surgical procedures that can wait and are leaving the decisions up to the individual providers. Some providers are also opting to have outpatient surgeries as opposed to having a patient stay overnight, where appropriate.
Davis said that decisions like this have to be made when resources are scarce.
“Healthcare resources, like all other resources, are not infinite,” Davis said. “We would like our community now to start helping themselves as well too.”
The best way to help alleviate the strain on hospitals, Dr. Passaretti said, is to get more people vaccinated.
“We just don't have the community numbers of vaccinations that we really need to have,” she said.
She explained that areas that have achieved high levels of community immunizations don’t have the same hospital challenges because those that contract the virus after being vaccinated are less ill.
“The burden of COVID in our health care system is being brought by unvaccinated individuals,” Passaretti said.
And there is fear about what could happen if the community doesn’t reach herd immunity rates, Dr. Davis said.
“Delta variant is behaving differently than the previous variant that we had to manage,” Davis said. “What we are fearful of is if we do not reach community herd protection rates that we could be experiencing this pandemic for a very prolonged period.”