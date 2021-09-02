Three largest local health care systems 'near capacity' with COVID patients

The biggest challenge is staffing. There was a nursing shortage in hospitals ahead of the pandemic, and now all three health care systems have tapped into their resources to bring as many workers and volunteers in as possible.

They are also postponing surgical procedures, Dr. Todd Davis, chief physician executive for CaroMont Health, said but for different reasons than were seen earlier in the pandemic.

“When we cancelled surgeries previously, there wasn’t enough PPE,” Davis said. “Now they are doing this to provide capacity for those that are acutely ill.”

Davis said providers are only postponing surgical procedures that can wait and are leaving the decisions up to the individual providers. Some providers are also opting to have outpatient surgeries as opposed to having a patient stay overnight, where appropriate.

Davis said that decisions like this have to be made when resources are scarce.

“Healthcare resources, like all other resources, are not infinite,” Davis said. “We would like our community now to start helping themselves as well too.”

The best way to help alleviate the strain on hospitals, Dr. Passaretti said, is to get more people vaccinated.