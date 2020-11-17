Three Rivers Land Trust acquisition helps protect rare plant species

SPENCER — Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) was awarded $10,000 to assist in the acquisition and transfer of approximately 50 acres to the Town of Spencer to expand the existing Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest and Nature Preserve, connecting the existing preserve to Grants Creek.

This will also help protect a rare plant species. There is potential to develop additional trails and a canoe/kayak access on Grants Creek at this location.

“Three Rivers Land Trust is thrilled to have been awarded these funds from the Duke Energy Foundation for this incredible conservation project in Rowan County,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “This is a much-loved recreation site in Rowan County, used by the residents of Salisbury and Spencer and visitors to the area, as well. Public access has been a focus of our organization since its inception, having transferred over 5,700 acres of land to the public trust.”

The private landowner of this property is providing the land at a bargain sale, and another private donation in the amount of $10,000 has been received as well. In addition, TRLT was provisionally awarded the remainder of the funding needed to purchase these lands from the NC Land and Water Fund and expects those funds to be available early next year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}