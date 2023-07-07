The Cabarrus County Republican Party presented the Pegge Haywood Scholarships at its meeting Thursday.

These remarkable young adults inspired those gathered with their essays, GOP officials said. We're sure they are going to be powerful cultural influencers on their college campuses. One day soon, they will be leading the GOP and that future looks very bright.

The 2023 Pegge Haywood Scholarship winners were: Aurelio Beiza, $1000; Emma Hardy, $500; and Garrett Jones, $500.

If you would like to support the Pegge Haywood Scholarship fund, please message the Cabarrus GOP on Facebook and they will get more information to you.

N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson attended the meeting. He is a 2024 candidate for Governor.