Through good times and bad, United Way of Central Carolinas serves the Cabarrus community

Anyone who knows me also knows that I often talk about these unprecedented times. The season of giving and thankfulness is now here against the backdrop of a year that has been filled with so much difficulty. Still, I’ve been thinking of something that is actually very precedented—the consistent help that United Way of Central Carolinas provides to nonprofits serving our community through good times and bad.
While United Way of Central Carolinas does great work in Mecklenburg County, many people don’t realize that they also serve four additional counties in the surrounding area, including Cabarrus. During the challenges that the pandemic presents for so many of our friends and neighbors, the demands for services offered by nonprofit agencies in our community have drastically increased. These are agencies that you likely all know very well—Community Free Clinic, Cooperative Christian Ministry, Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County and many others.
Just as our neighbors in the community are relying on these agencies to help them get through this difficult time, the same agencies rely on us to help them complete their important work. United Way of Central Carolinas is an important source of funding for them to serve our community.
When the coronavirus shut down so much of our community, jeopardizing people’s immediate and long- term futures, United Way of Central Carolinas launched the COVID-19 Response Fund in partnership with Foundation For The Carolinas and within weeks awarded emergency grants to Cabarrus County nonprofits and others in the Charlotte region. It wasn’t just United Way agencies that were eligible for grants. Any nonprofit that met the application criteria was able to apply for funds.
Adapting to the current environment is not easy for anyone, and help is needed now more than ever. The grant funding from United Way of Central Carolinas is vital in supporting our local nonprofits, so they can keep their doors open and continue meeting the needs of our community.
Being part of the board that administered this fund for our community during our toughest time was one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. It would not have been possible without the Foundation staff and board members, as well as the infrastructure and expertise of United Way of Central Carolinas.
I’m a proud supporter of United Way of Central Carolinas and many of our community’s nonprofits. You should contribute to United Way for a number of reasons. United Way of Central Carolinas is the best place you can give to in Cabarrus County where your dollars go to helping ALL of our nonprofits, thus spreading the impact of your dollars.
It takes money to raise money, and it takes money to put those funds to work. Contributing to an organization that already has the infrastructure in place to raise and allocate funds ensures that the maximum percentage of your gift dollars are applied effectively where you intended them to help—you get further up a hill faster by hopping on a moving train rather than trying to start pedaling your own bike from a stop.
I grew up here, but have since lived all over the world. One thing I know to be true is that Cabarrus County is a special place. We’ve been through a lot, both recently and historically. But no matter the year or the circumstances, one thing remains constant—we take care of each other.
Growing up in this community shaped the man I am today. We are fortunate to have these nonprofits that serve our community. As a kid, I grew up seeing people step up and support these worthwhile organizations, even as they struggled themselves. We do it because someone who came before us did it, and we do it because we know it matters. United Way of Central Carolinas gives us a chance to step up every day, and that’s why giving to the organization now is more important than ever.
Brian Floyd is Cabarrus County Chair, United Way of Central Carolinas Board of Directors, and a loan officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage.
