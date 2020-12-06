Through good times and bad, United Way of Central Carolinas serves the Cabarrus community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adapting to the current environment is not easy for anyone, and help is needed now more than ever. The grant funding from United Way of Central Carolinas is vital in supporting our local nonprofits, so they can keep their doors open and continue meeting the needs of our community.

Being part of the board that administered this fund for our community during our toughest time was one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. It would not have been possible without the Foundation staff and board members, as well as the infrastructure and expertise of United Way of Central Carolinas.

I’m a proud supporter of United Way of Central Carolinas and many of our community’s nonprofits. You should contribute to United Way for a number of reasons. United Way of Central Carolinas is the best place you can give to in Cabarrus County where your dollars go to helping ALL of our nonprofits, thus spreading the impact of your dollars.

It takes money to raise money, and it takes money to put those funds to work. Contributing to an organization that already has the infrastructure in place to raise and allocate funds ensures that the maximum percentage of your gift dollars are applied effectively where you intended them to help—you get further up a hill faster by hopping on a moving train rather than trying to start pedaling your own bike from a stop.