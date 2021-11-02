 Skip to main content
Tilley family celebrates birthday, five generations
Tilley family celebrates birthday, five generations

Tilley Family celebrates 5 generations

While celebrating her 95th birthday last week, Elsie D. Tilley of Kannapolis, also had the joy of now celebrating five generations to be proud of. Pictured are: Great-great grandmother Elsie Daves Tilley, Great-grandfather Sergeant Major R. David Tilley (USA Ret), Grandfather Colonel Eric David Tilley (USA Ret), Mother Jennifer Tilley Eleey and new baby daughter, Madelyn "Maddie" Dawn Eleey.

 Submitted photo

While celebrating her 95th birthday last week, Elsie D. Tilley of Kannapolis, also had the joy of now celebrating five generations to be proud of.

