Former Cabarrus County School Board member Tim Furr was officially sworn in Thursday afternoon at Cabarrus County Government Center to fill the open seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Furr, 64, replaces Barbara Strang, who resigned her board position last month due to a conflict with her new job as a magistrate in Mecklenburg County. He was selected by Clerk of Court Bill Baggs.

"I've known Bill for 40 years probably and so he's got confidence in me," Furr told the Independent Tribune about being chosen. "I trust his judgment."

Furr is looking forward to being involved in decisions that will impact people across the county. He said the other commissioners have already reached out to congratulate him.

"We're delighted to have Tim to join our board," said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. "He has a long history of public service in our community … I find him to be a man of high integrity."

Furr's swearing in comes after the commissioners could not reach a consensus on a replacement during a meeting last week. That's when the decision went to Baggs, who had 10 days to choose Strang's replacement.

Furr, who resigned from the school board earlier this week, has served on-and-off again on the board since 2008. His vacated seat will be up for election in November 2024.

He said his time on the school board taught him the importance of working with a diverse group of people.

"If you're not able to communicate and have a good relationship with the people that are on the board, you're never able to get anything done," he said.

A yearly highlight for Furr was attending the high school graduations.

"There's miracles walking across that stage that none of us have a clue what those kids have done to get to that point," Furr said.

He and his wife Terry live in Mount Pleasant and have three children and four grandchildren.