Time to get those county fair entries ready

The Cabarrus County Fair is a highlight of the fall season in Cabarrus County. Youth and Adults are invited to enter the annual Cabarrus County Fair which will be held September 9-17.

It is a thrill to earn prize money, ribbons and bragging rights. To be eligible to enter items in the Fair you may check out the website at: www.cabarruscountyfair.com/competitions. You may call the Fair Office at 704-920-3978 for entry details. Also Extension Agents at NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County will be happy to answer any questions about fair entries. Cabarrus Cooperative Extension Agents may be reached at 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Paper Entry Forms are required at the Cabarrus County Fair Office, on Highway 49 North. The forms may be mailed to P.O Box 707, Concord, NC 28026-0707, or you may drop them in the outside drop box at the Fair Office. Entry Forms and W9 forms are due by Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Noon for the majority of departments. Actual, physical entries will be received in the Lobby of Gold Hall at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on either Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 1-6 p.m., or Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 1-6 p.m.

Both Youth and Adults are invited to enter items in the Fair. Categories include Field Crops, Horticulture, Miscellaneous Agricultural Products, Livestock, Youth Beef and and Youth Dairy, Horses, Mules, Poultry, Rabbits, Food Preservation items, Baked Goods, Home Sewing, Photography, Home Arts, and many more items. It's wonderful to win ribbons and cash.