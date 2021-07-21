Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces grand opening

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is pleased to announce the GRAND OPENING of a new express car wash facility at 2191 Roxie Street in Kannapolis, NC. The Grand Opening celebration will begin on Thursday the 22nd and run through Saturday the 24th, and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 Thursday, special offers, giveaways, and other fun events. Tommy’s Express will also be partnering with multiple non-profit organizations throughout the weekend to help raise funds and awareness for different causes.

Tommy’s Express is a next-gen, high-efficiency national car wash franchise providing faster, safer, and more sophisticated car washing with affordable pricing and membership packages. Each highly recognizable location is equipped with a dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax, and a license plate recognition system for Tommy Club members. Self-service interior vacuuming is available on-site.

Members of the public interested in joining the Tommy Club (a monthly unlimited wash membership program) can do so using the Tommy’s Express App. Memberships start at $19.99 per month. Once activated and registered with the appropriate license plate number, the car wash will automatically recognize and admit customer vehicles using an advanced HD camera system. Members will also have exclusive access to the wash’s express APP entrance lane.