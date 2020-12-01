‘Too Tall Bandit’ strikes again on Black Friday

The serial bank robber nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit” has struck again. FBI Agents and local law enforcement believe the robber is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The most recent robbery happened Friday, Nov. 27, at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina.

FBI Agents are working with state and local partners to determine if this suspect is connected to other robberies. The FBI is asking the public to help identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall to 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes. He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg. In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves. He is armed with a black handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter.

The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same suspect:

• November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

• November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN