Tour de Saints is going virtual, here's how you can help

Tour de Saints Cycling Event is going virtual this year to continue to raise funds for Cooperative Christian Ministry in a time of great need.
This would have been the eighth year for All Saints Episcopal Church to hold the charity ride, Ragan Kearns said, and while the event is going to be virtual, participation and donation is vital.
Many people in the community are in need of CCM's services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like every year, Tour de Saints is helping raise money and collect food for the ministry. But there are some changes.
The Tour de Saints team waited as long as they could to make the decision on whether or not the event could be held in person, but ultimately the COVID-19 numbers just kept that from happening. The decision to go virtual was made in May, when other similar events started to announce that they were going to be held virtually, Kearns said.
"As we got further in the pandemic, we realized it wasn’t going to be safe to gather 300 cyclists and 100 volunteers by the twenty-ninth," he said.
And while the aspect of going virtual is new, the message behind the event hasn't changed, Kearns said.
"The whole reason that we have the ride is to generate information to make people aware of what CCM does and to collect some non-perishable food items and to collect money that goes directly to CCM," he said. "That has not changed, that but it will lack that social aspect but that is the only thing that has changed."
Unlike the usual one-day cycling event, this year's Tour de Saints will last from Aug. 29 through Sept. 7, allowing people enough time to complete their routes in a socially distanced setting. Participants can view the regular biking routes on the Tour de Saints website, if they want to ride the regular route. But participants can complete their 50k, 100k, 75k, 50 mile or 12 mile treks however they please, Kearns said.
But this year, cycling participants are encouraged to raise money for their ride during the 7-day virtual event.
"We are trying to engage the cycling community by reaching out to them to make a donation along the line of the miles they want to ride," Kearns said. "We continue to engage our volunteers to consider a donation."
He explained that participants can match their donations through their mileage through their gift tiers. The gift levels are:
Lemon Bar Level: $25
Start/Finish Level: $50
SAG Level: $100
Sponsorship Level: $200
Halo Level: $500
Anyone still interested in the cycling event can sign up today at the Tour de Siants website at http://tourdesaints.com/index.html.
The other major part of the Tour de saints event is the food drive that is traditionally held on the event day to collect non-perishable food items for the CCM pantries. This year, the food pantries are heavily relied on in order to help serve the community due to the severe economic affects the pandemic has had.
CCM has asked specifically for canned vegetables, diced tomatoes, canned beans, dry pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, toilet paper and paper towel.
Any items to be donated for the Tour de Saints food drive can be dropped off at All Saints Episcopal Church from 9 a.m. through noon Saturday Aug. 29. There will be a rolling drop off area where cars can line up to have their items taken. Volunteers will be available to take the donations out of cars for
For those who would like to have their donations picked up, there will be volunteers form the church available to pick up donations. To have a donation picked up, call All Saints at 704-782-5024.
To mark the memorable way the vent is to be held this year, a new one-of-a-kind T-shirt design has been made. Those who donate by Sept. 22 will be eligible to receive one.
While the comradery and person-to-person aspect of a biking event is gone this year, Kearns said, he is grateful that the event is still able to support CCM, and, he said, he looks forward to when the event can be held in-person again.
