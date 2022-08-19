CONCORD — Tour de Saints is hosting its 10th annual cycling fundraiser this month.

Cyclists are expected to meet at the All Saints Episcopal Church parking lot Saturday, Aug. 27, with cyclists taking off at 8:15 a.m.

The event has raised about $100,000 and 20 tons of non perishable food for Cooperative Christian Ministries in the last decade. About 2,000 cyclists have participate in that time.

Even during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tour de Saints held a virtual event.

Since the event has been back in-person, it is focusing on being with the community.

Ragan Kearns, event director for Tour de Saints, said he's excited for this year's ride.

The Concord Police Department and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office are both offering motorsquad support to help cycles safely navigate the Cabarrus countryside.

"We are thankful they're out there helping us again," Kearns said.

There is a 50k, 100k and 50-mile route available.

Along all routes, there are pits stops about every 10 miles. And, yes, those yummy snacks are still offered.

"On the short route, you might end up consuming more calories than you burn," Kearns joked.

But even for those who just want to stop by once the cycling is finished, there is still fun in store.

There is a fellowship gathering once cyclists are finished, along with a lunch — which also has a reputation for being delicious.

For registered cyclists, the lunch is included. For those just attending lunch, it is $10 per adult and $4 per child.

And this year, Cabarrus Brewery is sponsoring the All Saints' beer garden.

Online registration for the event is open through Friday, Aug. 26. Day of registration opens Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 a.m.

All riders will meet at 525 Lake Concord Road in the All Saints Episcopal Church parking lot.

To register or donate, go to https://tourdesaints.com/.

For non-perishable donations:

1) Baked beans

2) Cereal

3) Any kinds of canned vegetables, except corn (green beans, carrots, potatoes, mixed, peas)

4) Dried pinto beans

5) Canned fruit (except fruit cocktail)

6) Any kind of canned meats, except tuna!

7) Dried pasta (except spaghetti)

8) Macaroni & cheese

9) Pasta sauce

10) Soup

11) Toilet paper and paper towels