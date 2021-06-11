Tourism is seeing a comeback in the area, just in time for summer

And the CVB website is also seeing an uptick in traffic, with over 175,000 sessions from mid-April to mid-May in 2021, visits to the site increased by 2,500% from 2020 and are up 795% compared to 2019.

Great Wolf Lodge, a hybrid of hotel, restaurant and waterpark, has seen an uptick in bookings, General Manager Angie Brown said.

"Ever since we reopened the resort in September, we've experienced strong demand. Families are craving a safe and enjoyable family getaway, and that is what Great Wolf Lodge offers," she said.

But the lodge still had a plan for how to have guests and stay safe.

"As part of our Paw Pledge, we placed self-imposed limitations on our water park capacity, in order to ensure we could provide space so families could adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

As the level of vaccinated individuals in the state has increased and the CDC guidelines for physical distancing have been updated, we're looking to slowly increase our capacity levels, but as our guests still expect there to be some space to distance themselves from others, it's likely to be several weeks or months before we return to 100% capacity."

Considering there was a time the lodge couldn't even open, the steady increase in capacity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}