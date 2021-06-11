Tourism is seeing a comeback in the area, just in time for summer

Now that most COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, tourism in the county is seeing a major boost, but some industries are still struggling.
Donna Carpenter, president and CEO of Cabarrus Visitors Bureau, sat down with the Independent Tribune to talk about the journey the county's hospitality industry took during the pandemic.
"We have this pent up travel demand from visitors and pent up demand from local residents," Carpenter said. "They just want to get out."
The Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day Weekend opened the Charlotte Motor Speedway at full capacity fort he first time since the pandemic started. The NHRA weekend earlier in May also saw an increase in capacity. But that increase came with some maneuvering.
Switching from a very limited number to full seating took a lot of coordination Carpenter explained.
"You have a plan for parking, a plan for the ticket area, concessions and now when you plan for that many people you have to pivot," she said.
But both weekends were a rousing success bringing in more business to other tourism businesses like hotels and restaurants, areas that took a major hit last year.
But the CVB is starting to see hotels start to recover. Over Memorial Day Weekend hotels were up seven percent in room demand for hotel companies compared to race weekend in 2019.
And the CVB website is also seeing an uptick in traffic, with over 175,000 sessions from mid-April to mid-May in 2021, visits to the site increased by 2,500% from 2020 and are up 795% compared to 2019.
Great Wolf Lodge, a hybrid of hotel, restaurant and waterpark, has seen an uptick in bookings, General Manager Angie Brown said.
"Ever since we reopened the resort in September, we've experienced strong demand. Families are craving a safe and enjoyable family getaway, and that is what Great Wolf Lodge offers," she said.
But the lodge still had a plan for how to have guests and stay safe.
"As part of our Paw Pledge, we placed self-imposed limitations on our water park capacity, in order to ensure we could provide space so families could adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
As the level of vaccinated individuals in the state has increased and the CDC guidelines for physical distancing have been updated, we're looking to slowly increase our capacity levels, but as our guests still expect there to be some space to distance themselves from others, it's likely to be several weeks or months before we return to 100% capacity."
Considering there was a time the lodge couldn't even open, the steady increase in capacity
While visitors are starting to make plans, that doesn't mean everything is back to normal. Low staffing levels are taking a major toll. Some hotels in the area are having to block off certain days just for room preparation because there aren't enough staff to prep rooms for more check ins and still run other hotel operations.
And restaurants are having to take similar measures. The Ruby Tuesday in the Concord Mills area has closed its dining room in the afternoons. And wait times in restaurants are increasing.
The staffing shortage is a nationwide issue. The service industry has almost 2 million fewer jobs filled than before the pandemic, despite posting almost a million job openings in March according to Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED).
But Carpenter said the service industry was already struggling to bring in workers before the pandemic.
"It is not completely COVID related," she explained. "Prior to COVID, we were working on workforce development in service industry hotels. COVID was just the icing on the cake.
"Talking about what is the issue, there isn't an issue. There are multiple issues, transportation even prior to COVID, daycare or costs of childcare. Add on additional unemployment payments, I think it is a trifecta of issues that is causing this."
But despite the staffing shortage, businesses, even local businesses are finding success coming out of COVID-19. To help drum up interest in local restaurants, the CVB created the Cabarrus Burger Madness. The contest also helped raise money for local nonprofit 1Can through its merch.
And the winner of the contest Johnny Roger's BBQ & Burgers saw the impact on local restaurants, owner Barrett Dabbs said.
CONCORD — This month, 12 local restaurants will debut limited-time-only burgers for the firs…
"You talk about having a small business and then something having a huge impact," Dabbs said. "It drove people through the door when things are now starting to open up. We had people down the sidewalk."
Considering Johnny Roger's had moved to online caused a 180 shift of in-person business orders during the height of the pandemic, the contest helped.
The restaurant sold 400 of its prize-wining burgers in March, selling about 35 a day. March ended up being the restaurant's best month for sales since it opened in 2017. Once Johnny Roger's was announced as winner, April and May ended up being even better sales months. But Johnny Roger's wasn't the only restaurant to benefit. Dabbs said the other restaurants saw how the contest drove in business especially as people are starting to venture back out.
But other attractions are bringing tourism back. The movie "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is being filmed in Concord and in the Kannapolis area and with Cannon Ballers Stadium opening up, there have been plenty of attractions, including the anticipation of the Gibson Mill Market.
Carpenter sees hope for the industry. But some things aren't back like concerts or conferences. But while the economic recovery will be slow, it has started.
"We are a resilient industry," Carpenter said. "We always bounce back. I have never met more determined people. It has been phenomenal to see people come together. Even through a down economy. the hospitality industry thrived in Cabarrus County. We have never seen anything like this we have learned a lot."