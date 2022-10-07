 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Harrisburg Event Double Header

Town of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg is hosting two events on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Annual Harrisburg Art Walk will be hosted in a different location this year! The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Harris Depot Park. Attendees can expect to see an array of art vendors – everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps, lotions, bags, apparel and more! This event is free and open to the public. Overflow parking is available at Harrisburg Presbyterian Child Development Center, which is a short walk on the sidewalk to the beautiful, Harris Depot Park. The event will end at 2 p.m.

Following The Harrisburg Art Walk is the final Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season! The Band of Oz will perform LIVE on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage at 7:00 p.m. Each Rockin’ The Burg Concert, at Harrisburg Park, features food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s zone. We encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

