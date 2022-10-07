Town of Harrisburg Event Double Header

The Annual Harrisburg Art Walk will be hosted in a different location this year! The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Harris Depot Park. Attendees can expect to see an array of art vendors – everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps, lotions, bags, apparel and more! This event is free and open to the public. Overflow parking is available at Harrisburg Presbyterian Child Development Center, which is a short walk on the sidewalk to the beautiful, Harris Depot Park. The event will end at 2 p.m.