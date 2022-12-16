 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Harrisburg honors local hero

Deputy Matthew Wilson

The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Deputy Matthew Wilson for his actions during an incident at Hickory Ridge High School.

 Submitted photo

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Cabarrus County Deputy Matthew Wilson at the Dec. 12 Council Meeting for his heroic actions taken on Sept. 20.

A potential threat was called in to Hickory Ridge High School on Sept. 20. Wilson took the threat call and initially thought this was a prank. The only description given was a black and blue bookbag. Using the caller’s unblocked phone number, Wilson established a possible student suspect based only on the last name of a stepparent.

He quickly weeded through 1,700 kids in the school to find the one possible threat and had the alleged student in custody within five minutes. Wilson knew this student and felt this would have been extremely out of character for them. While speaking with the student and their parents, Wilson kept an open mind and discovered this child was wrongfully accused. Wilson was able to clear the student of all suspected charges.

Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague, shared, “...I commend Deputy Wilson for his superior dedication and selfless service to students of Hickory Ridge High School. Deputy Wilson is making a difference and a lasting impact on these youth and we are proud to have him in Harrisburg.”

