Town of Mount Pleasant purchases historic Henderson-Barrier House

MOUNT PLEASANT – On Friday, the Town of Mount Pleasant purchased the historic Henderson-Barrier House located at 1431 N. Main Street from Ms. Kay Payne Beckett.

As the oldest residence in Mount Pleasant, it is considered an important example of Greek Revival architecture. The house is a designated a pivotal structure within the Mount Pleasant National Register Historic District, and the Town is committed to its long-term preservation.

The property is located beside the Town’s Fire Station, which will soon undergo extensive renovations, and the home will provide temporary living quarters for Mount Pleasant firefighters during the construction. The Town will work with Preservation North Carolina during that time to explore options for long-term protection of the structure.

According to public records, the Henderson-Barrier House is the oldest residence in the Town of Mount Pleasant. Built circa 1840 by local physician Dr. J. L. Henderson, the home was sold in 1875 to another physician, Dr. Paul Barrier. Luther Ritchie purchased the home in 1914, and it has remained in the Ritchie family until the present day. Ms. Beckett is the great-granddaughter of Luther Ritchie.

The mid-nineteenth century home is architecturally significant because it is a particularly early instance of the one-story, double-pile form of Greek Revival architectural style. It features four chimneys and a handsome pedimented portico with four square columns, a broad frieze and large moldings common to the style.