Town Town of Harrisburg kicks off the 2022 event season

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg is excited to kick off the 2022 event season this Saturday, May 14th, with two events! The Harrisburg Division of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Safety Expo from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The purpose of The Safety Expo is to educate Harrisburg Residents on the skills The Harrisburg Division is trained on. There will be live demonstrations from The Bomb Squad, SWAT Team, Motorcycle Unit, K-9 Unit and Search and Rescue. The new Town-branded Deputy vehicles will be unveiled at 6:00 p.m. prior to the first Rockin’ The Burg of the season. Rockin’ The Burg will be hosted by Mayor Jennifer Teague. Special guest, Sheriff Van Shaw, will be on stage prior to the start of the show to share the story behind the re-branding of the Harrisburg Division Deputy vehicles.