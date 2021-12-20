 Skip to main content
Toys for Tots receives donation of 230 bicycles
Toys for Tots receives donation of 230 bicycles

Toys for Tots

The local Toys for Tots campaign served about 350 families this year. 

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

This year’s Toys for Tots distribution in Concord found a new home at the American Legion Post 51.

Normally toys are distributed out of a local church on Spring Street, but due to renovations, the church faculty couldn’t offer the space.

The American Legion Post 51 members offered its meeting space for the distribution days.

Volunteers from the Marine Corps League, Legion Riders and Sons of Legion got together to help organize the toys and distribution process.

While distribution started Wednesday, Dec. 15, volunteers spent about six hours Dec. 12 organizing and laying out toys, tht included about 230 bicycles that were donated to the program.

The Concord Fire Department also took an initiative with the bikes and offered a helmet voucher to every family that went home with a bicycle. Kids were able to take the voucher to Fire Station 3 and receive a free helmet.

In total, there were about 350 families across Cabarrus County, Landis, China Grove and other parts of southern Rowan County that signed up to receive toys this year.

Each person was able to pick out two toys, a stocking stuffer and a couple books.

Tommy Russell with the Marine Corps League, said there was a lot of support from the community for toys for tots this year.

“This year they have come out in droves,” Russell said “The boxes have been full a bunch this year. People in Concord and Cabarrus County really support us. We couldn't do it without them.”

In 2020, the local Toys for Tots campaign was able to distribute 15,477 toys to 8,257 children in the area.

To learn how to donate, request a toy or learn more about the local Toys for Tots campaign, go here

