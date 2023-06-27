MIDLAND - Tractor Supply announced the completion of a remodel of the entire store at the Midland location.

The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced vegetable growers.

The company said the enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.

The Garden Center offers a new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. Customers will also find top-tier items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new options for professional landscapers.

“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Tonyia Hannah, manager of the Midland Tractor Supply store. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center that offers more products than ever before. Whether you’re a first time-gardener or a professional, the Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs. We know customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Midland community.”

The Midland Tractor Supply store and its new Garden Center at 11855 U.S. Highway 601 South keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.