TRACY HIMES: Ties that bind us to Ukraine: Meet the Ziners

All the local ties to Ukraine that I know have one heartfelt, common element: The Ziner family. Michelle Ziner is my friend, and a bit of a legend, because of her relentless sacrifice and passion for the less fortunate. Her whole family – which stretches far and wide – embodies her generous spirit and service minded lifestyle. To be a Ziner is to know what it means to be part of a true family unit, and to understand the opportunity of having a personal relationship with Jesus that guides your humble steps day to day as you seek to help others.

Michelle Ziner has a heart for orphans that has filtered into her community. Her earliest inspiration came from a mission trip to a Romanian orphanage where black curtains covered barred windows and small children, strapped in baby seats, lined the dark room staring back at her. In a state-run orphanage, she heard babies crying alone in cribs, dying for human interaction. Those babies stirred her soul.

After many summers serving as a missionary in Guatemala and Costa Rica, Michelle came across an advertisement for Open Hearts and Homes for Children (OHHC), an all-volunteer Christian-based non-profit international hosting agency, seeking host families for Ukrainian orphans. With her husband’s grandparents being of Ukrainian descent, the invitation spoke to her, and the Ziners hosted for the first time in 2011 and Michelle began to volunteer for the organization.

The Ziners personally host at least two orphans- sometimes three or four- each summer and each Christmas season, and Michelle often visited the country to meet the children and place them with the proper families back home. Some kids have become adopted by the Ziners, some joined other families, and others have returned to Ukraine, occasionally by choice. During hosting seasons, orphan children often receive something they never had before - hope. The time in our country offers them a personal experience with a family full of fellowship, food, and fun they have never witnessed, opening doors to a bright future they could never envision.

Along with four biological children, the Ziner family includes a diverse group of devoted members. Before hosting Ukrainian children, they served the local Foster Care community and adopted three children from Cabarrus County. Since then, they have added three Ukrainian children to their union, one of whom chose to return to Ukraine in July 2021. As a result of the war and being of adult age, Vlad is required to remain in Ukraine. He assists the soldiers by patrolling the streets of his city at night looking for saboteurs (spies who are armed and dangerous). Knowing the spirit of the Ukrainian people as he does, he assures his family that “we’re not gonna lose”. Another of the Ukrainian Ziner kids, Olex, always desired to join the military and is proudly serving as a U.S. Marine in California. Elizabeth is the third adopted Ziner from Ukraine, and she still has family members in Ukraine trying to survive.

Some days you may hear a Ziner say, “Who is that?” as a new kid comes skipping in the room for breakfast. It’s not unusual throughout the year to find hosted Ukrainians, foster children, neighbor kids and others in the community gracing the home. Josh is the oldest Ziner boy, and after a drunk driver almost took his life four years ago, his resilient story is another facet of the family that inspires us all. The entire family is dedicated to his healing and helping him lead a full life, and the miracles inside and around him never cease. But the Ziner legacy doesn’t end there. An estimated 40-50 other kids who have entered their home consider themselves Ziners. They don’t need adoption papers to accept the grace inside this special family. As the provider and supporter of God’s direction for his family, Larry Ziner shares Michelle’s passions for helping people find the love of God and feel the love of a true family.

Open Hearts and Homes and the Ziners have made tremendous progress. What started with two hosts has bloomed to over 50 host families, and 4 local volunteers. Along with OHHC efforts globally, Michelle continues to volunteer, and her gathering of friends have influenced and touched hundreds of families, planting seeds that will blossom for generations.

To donate to OHHCs mission to provide supplies and educational materials to orphans misplaced from the war, visit openheartsandhomes.org.

Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere, is a local speaker on environmental topics and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com.