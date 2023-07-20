CONCORD – On Monday, July 24, City of Concord contract crews will begin work to replace pavement in the intersection of George Liles Parkway and Roberta Farms Court SW. The pavement in this intersection is failing due to a previous water main break.

This work will require a temporary lane closure and traffic shift on George Liles Parkway. Weather permitting, crews anticipate the lane closure to begin on Monday, July 31, and last for seven days. This closure will include night work. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is requiring contractors to work both day and night on this project in order to minimize traffic disruptions and reopen all travel lanes as quickly as possible.

Residents of the Roberta Farms subdivision will continue to have access in and out of the neighborhood during construction. Crews will pave a temporary asphalt access lane into the neighborhood that will remain accessible during the lane closure and traffic shift on George Liles Parkway.