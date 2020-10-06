Traffic shift on U.S. 29/601 near Carolina Mall

CONCORD – Contract crews working on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County have scheduled a traffic shift on U.S. 29/601 between Interstate 85 and Church Street at 9 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

Westbound (heading toward Kannapolis) traffic will be shifted to new pavement by 6 a.m. Thursday, allowing crews to safely continue construction in the area. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.