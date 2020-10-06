 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic shift on U.S. 29/601 near Carolina Mall
View Comments

Traffic shift on U.S. 29/601 near Carolina Mall

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic shift

The latest shift will be part of the road work being done between Church Street and I-85 in the Atrium Health Cabarrus/Carolina Mall area.

 From Google Maps

CONCORD – Contract crews working on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County have scheduled a traffic shift on U.S. 29/601 between Interstate 85 and Church Street at 9 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

Westbound (heading toward Kannapolis) traffic will be shifted to new pavement by 6 a.m. Thursday, allowing crews to safely continue construction in the area. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts