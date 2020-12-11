'Trash the Mask' event at Concord Mills fizzles out

Officials also stated that Simon mask planned to offer patrons a mask, if they were not wearing one. For those who refused, Simon Property officials would then ask those patrons to leave. Simon Property planned to contact Concord Police and press trespassing charges, if those individuals did not leave.
According to Gacek, no one was charged with trespassing or was escorted out in relation to the planned event.
Simon Property Group did not respond to comment inquiries.
The event was planned to take place the same day Governor Cooper's Modified Stay at Home Order took effect. The order, in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 metrics in the state, requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It is currently set to end Jan. 8, 2021.