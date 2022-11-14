Tree ceremony, lights and holiday market head to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru Dec. 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on Dec. 10.

The Celebration of Lights includes thousands and thousands of Christmas lights. Ride the Winderland Express, a g-24 scale replica CP Huntington engine, and count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view unique holiday light displays. Manufactured in Italy, the Village Park Carousel features 1,800 lights, Brazilian oak decking, and charming hand painted Venetian murals.

Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free; tickets are required to ride the carousel and train. Reservation information for the train and carousel may be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas. The park is located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.

Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa. The park will also feature performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, who will entertain you with a Christmas Carol performance. On various nights local community groups and musicians will perform your favorite Christmas songs.

Additional Information:

November 19 – Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m. at Village Park, 700 West C St. Celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Kannapolis with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Santa arrives from the North Pole to greet everyone.

Enjoy live music and entertainment. Fireworks will immediately follow the Tree Lighting Ceremony at approximately 6:15 p.m. Free Admission.

November 20-December 30 – Celebration of Lights –Open 6-9 p.m. Sundays thru Thursdays; 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Come to Village Park and enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Area choirs and school groups will perform on select evenings between 6 and 8 pm (December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15). Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft, enjoying smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans be on hand on the weekends so come prepared to do your Christmas shopping. Food trucks will have food and drinks for sale.

November 25-27 – Begin your holiday shopping Thanksgiving weekend at the Holiday Market. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, the market will have something for everyone. The market will be inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Food and drinks will be on sale. Free admission.

December 10 - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade begins in downtown Kannapolis at 6 p.m. – This special nighttime parade travels through the streets of downtown Kannapolis and usually lasts until 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in the parade as a sponsor or a float entry visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas. A limited number of professional floats are available, or you can enter your own float.