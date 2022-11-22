 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tree lightings and parade kick off holiday season

Christmas Parade 1.jpg

The parade came down Church Street, onto Buffalo Avenue and finished on Union Street in Downtown Concord.

Concord and Kannapolis officially got the Christmas holiday season started with festivities over the weekend.

Concord held the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday night and Kannapolis' festivities were Saturday evening in Village Park.

The 94th Annual Concord Christmas Parade presented by True Care Pharmacy was held Saturday Photographer Mike and Dylan Anderson shared this photos with us.

The Village Park Celebration of Lights continues nightly through Dec. 30.

The Kannapolis Holiday Market will be held Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, the market will have something for everyone. The market will be inside Kannapolis City Hall,

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 10.

Christmas Parade

Out-going Cabarrus County Commissioner Diane Honeycutt was honored for her service to the community.
Special guest

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, left, greets special guest Amos McClorey, who has served as President of the Cabarrus County NAACP and served the community for many years.
Santa Scrambe

The Santa Scramble 5K raced down the parade route ahead of the floats, cars and marching bands.
Concord Christmas Parade

The parade route was lined with many smiling faces like these youngsters.
Santa

And as always Santa Claus was a special guest in the parade, much to the delight of the thousands who attended.
