Tree lightings and parade kick off holiday season

Concord and Kannapolis officially got the Christmas holiday season started with festivities over the weekend.
Concord held the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday night and Kannapolis' festivities were Saturday evening in Village Park.
The 94th Annual Concord Christmas Parade presented by True Care Pharmacy was held Saturday Photographer Mike and Dylan Anderson shared this photos with us.
The Village Park Celebration of Lights continues nightly through Dec. 30.
The Kannapolis Holiday Market will be held Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, the market will have something for everyone. The market will be inside Kannapolis City Hall,
The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 10.