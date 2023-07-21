MIDLAND - Midland Mayor Pro Tem Darren Hartsell and Councilman Allen Burnette will face no opposition in the 2023 municipal election this fall. Both are running unopposed according to the Cabarrus Board of Elections. Candidate filing closed Friday at noon. This follows Mayor John Crump, Councilman Rich Wise, and Councilman Mike Tallent running unopposed in both the 2017 and 2021 municipal elections.

Midland, incorporated in 2000, previously saw contested elections every term for almost two decades until Crump, Wise, and Tallent first ran unopposed in 2017.

Burnette, a Midland native, previously served as the longtime Fire Chief of Midland Fire and Rescue. He retired after devoting 41 years of his life to the fire service in southern Cabarrus County.

Hartsell is a successful local businessman who also serves as an award-winning Masonry Teacher at Jay. M. Robinson High School where he was named the North Carolina Construction Trade Teacher of the Year along with receiving the Cabarrus County Impact Through Education Award.

Midland’s population has almost doubled since incorporating in year 2000, growing from 2,562 people to 4,974 people. There is currently $605M in approved projects within the town’s development pipeline, which include commercial, industrial, and residential investments. The town, through its future land use plan, has focused on controlled smart growth so that the Midland community does not lose its rural charm despite facing unrelenting development pressures due to being located 2.5 miles from the Charlotte city limits.

Midland also has the lowest tax rate of any municipality within Cabarrus County at 22 cents per $100 in valuation. The town is currently installing sewer along HWY 24/27 to attract retail development for its citizens. The town also completed improvements at Rob Wallace Park, including a protected pedestrian crosswalk and Veterans and First Responder Memorial.