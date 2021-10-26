 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trick or Treat in the Park Returns to Harrisburg Park October 29
0 Comments

Trick or Treat in the Park Returns to Harrisburg Park October 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trick or Treat in the Park

The Town of Harrisburg’s annual Trick or Treat in the Park event is back and will be held at Harrisburg Park this year on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-9 p.m. 

 Town of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C., October 25, 2021 – The Town of Harrisburg’s annual Trick or Treat in the Park event is back in 2021 and will be held at Harrisburg Park (191 Sims Parkway) on Friday, October 29 from 5:30-9 p.m. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to collecting candy during trick-or-treating, children can play games and on inflatables, and participate in costume contests. There will also be vendors and food available for purchase.

Pre-registration to the event is strongly encouraged for all who plan to attend. The admission of adults is free, and each child ticket costs $3.00, which allows “all you can play.” Pre-register here: https://town-of-harrisburg-nc.ticketleap.com/trick-or-treat-in-the-park/details.

The Town thanks event Bronze Sponsor: Local Government Federal Credit Union and Oriental Trading for its donation to the event.

For more information, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/417/Trick-or-Treat-in-the-Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Chinese NBA prospect forgoes college, turns pro

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Dumplin
Local News

Pet of the Dumplin

Dumplin is a 7-month-old, super-sweet puppy who weighs about 32 pounds and will probably be around 40 pounds when she’s fully grown. She’s act…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts