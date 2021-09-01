Trucking firm offers S\scholarships to those working toward trucking certification

Most long-haul drivers can expect to be on the road for weeks at a time. At Hardy Brothers, they have driver teams that continuously drive to California and back in four to six days, hauling dry goods west and bringing back fresh produce to the east. Drivers are then home for two days before heading back out on the road.

"Today, two key issues are facing long-haul trucking companies. The first is that new drivers have a tough time adjusting to life on the road, and that contributes to high turnover rates," Hardy said. "The other challenge is more drivers are retiring or going into different professions than are coming in. With our scholarship, our hope is that, in some small way, we can attract more people into trucking."

Hardy is also encouraging other trucking companies to follow Hardy Brothers' lead by contributing to the educational process of student drivers. "The future of our industry relies solely on attracting more people into trucking, and the more we can collectively do that, the better shape the industry will be in."

About Hardy Brothers: Hardy Brothers, Inc. is a full-service long-haul trucking company based in Siloam, NC. Founded in 1965 by Ralph Hardy with one truck, the Hardy Brothers fleet has grown to over 50 trucks that pull refrigerated trailers owned by the company. Ralph continues to visit the office every day of the week to check on drivers out on the road. The company's driver teams regularly travel to California and back in five days, while solo drivers make north/south runs for their clients. The company is run by Ralph's son, Eddie, and his grandson, Ryan. For more information, visit hardybros.com.