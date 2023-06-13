CEDARVILLE, OH – Samantha Suta Trujillo from Harrisburg, majoring in Visual Communication Design, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.