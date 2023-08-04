Two churches, four nonprofits and more than 100 volunteers teamed up to ensure students in the greater Charlotte area are ready for success at the start of a new school year.

At the Back to School Service Fair, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Throne of Grace Church filled more than 120 backpacks with crayons, erasers, pencils and other essential supplies that were donated by church and community members in Albemarle, Concord, Charlotte, Harrisburg, Kannapolis and Mint Hill.

“Events like the annual backpack service project are important because they remind us of our responsibility to help our friends and neighbors,” said Glenn Beckworth, an area faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ in central Charlotte. “Helping others, especially the children, is the Savior’s way.”

JustServe, a platform that connects volunteers to local community service opportunities, also coordinated service projects for four local nonprofits that fair participants completed:

● Classroom Central - volunteers completed 100 flashcard sets and wrote 175 notes of encouragement

● Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry - volunteers filled 200 weekend food bags

● Pencils with a Purpose - volunteers filled nearly 100 handmade pencil pouches

● Promising Pages - volunteers cleaned over 850 books and made more than 100 bookmarks

Community members also donated 30 bags of gently used clothing that will be donated to schools in Montgomery and Stanly counties.

“[This event] is empowering us to eliminate the distraction of hunger in our community,” said Andrea King, the executive director of Esther’s Heart for Transformation Ministry. “It takes teamwork, and the team today exemplifies that by not just talking about it, but taking action and getting the job done”

Do you need a backpack and school supplies for your child? On Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, members from both churches will give out over 300 supply-filled backpacks at Throne of Grace Church at 7200 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

“We’re in an area where there is a great need,” Dr. M. H. Russell, the pastor at Throne of Grace Church, said. “There are a lot of kids in the community, and we just want to give back.”

As part of the giveaway event, the Throne of Grace Church is also offering free haircuts, hot dogs and other supplies for local students.