U.S Marines veteran celebrates Veterans Day with ‘red hot’ million-dollar win

RALEIGH — Yaheem Jones of Creswell, a former combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps, was cleaning up when he stumbled upon a surprise in the form of a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

“I bought the tickets before I left for Denver and just threw them in my bookbag,” said Jones. “I flew all the way to Denver with them and everything, and I didn’t even know I was a winner until a couple of days later.”

Jones, who now works as a property manager, purchased his winning $10 Red Hot Riches ticket from Marks Supermarket on U.S. 64 West in Creswell in Washington County.

Jones came across the lottery tickets while cleaning out his bookbag. “I had the flight pass, my itinerary, my checked bag passes, and I see the tickets,” he recalled.

He scratched them off one by one and finally came to the winning ticket, revealing a $1 million prize. “At first, I didn’t believe it,” recalled Jones. “I thought it was a joke.”

Jones said flying back to North Carolina from Colorado with his winning ticket was “nerve-racking.”

“I didn’t take my hand out of my pocket,” he recalled, laughing. “Not one whole time!”